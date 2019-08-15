|
Brian Joseph Matelan, age 53, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, surrounded by his family, following a brief illness.
Born in Meadville, Pa., on June 14, 1966, he was the son of the late Joseph C. and Sally Ann (Evanchec) Matelan.
Brian was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed playing golf. He loved to spend time with his family and friends, especially with his son and his son's band, Last Requirement. Brian was looking forward to watching Adam play guitar and sing as one of the opening acts on Saturday evening for the Humane Society's Rock N Rescue concert. Adam nailed it and made Dad proud! Brian loved his job at the Erie Home for Children and Adults (EHCA) and enjoyed the many people he came in contact with. Brian had a very strong faith and was a member of Saint George Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Tanya M. (Stanford) Matelan of Erie; his son, Adam Joseph Matelan of Erie; his daughters, Madalyn Stanford and son-in-law, Rodney Vera, Caitland West, and Del'tavia "Tae" Villers, all of Erie; his grandchildren, Romani Vera and Lynaea Vera; one niece; and three nephews.
Family and friends are invited to a calling hour from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a Memorial Mass, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Henninger Chapel (former Gannondale property), 4635 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511. Father James Power will be officiating.
The family would like to thank Lakeland Area Hospice for their compassion and loving care over the past few months. Memorials may be made to the family to set up a college fund for the children.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 15, 2019