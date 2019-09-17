Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George R.C. Church
5145 Peach Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Carlo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian P. Carlo


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian P. Carlo Obituary
Brian P. Carlo, age 46, of Erie, passed away as a result of a car/pedestrian accident, on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was born in Erie, on August 22, 1973, son of the late Peter and Mavis Carlo.

Brian worked as a mechanic at Dave Hallman Chevrolet.

Brian is survived by three daughters, Holly, Brianna, and Emily Carlo; two grandchildren, Alaya and Jordan; two brothers, Jay (Michelle) and David Montevecchio; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a special aunt, Linda Serafini; and two sisters, Wendy Braine, and Dina Montevecchio.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at St. George R.C. Church, 5145 Peach Street, on Thursday at 11 a.m. Private interment will be held. Contributions may be designated to the family through the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now