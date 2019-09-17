|
Brian P. Carlo, age 46, of Erie, passed away as a result of a car/pedestrian accident, on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was born in Erie, on August 22, 1973, son of the late Peter and Mavis Carlo.
Brian worked as a mechanic at Dave Hallman Chevrolet.
Brian is survived by three daughters, Holly, Brianna, and Emily Carlo; two grandchildren, Alaya and Jordan; two brothers, Jay (Michelle) and David Montevecchio; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a special aunt, Linda Serafini; and two sisters, Wendy Braine, and Dina Montevecchio.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at St. George R.C. Church, 5145 Peach Street, on Thursday at 11 a.m. Private interment will be held. Contributions may be designated to the family through the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
