|
|
Brian P. Mills, age 54, of Brocton, N.Y., passed away peacefully, at UPMC Hamot, surrounded by his family, on Monday, December 16, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born in Erie, on March 30, 1965, son of the late George M. and Theresa M. (Regal) Mills.
Brian attended Harbor Creek High School and was a 1983 graduate of Orange County High School (Orange, Va). He was a construction journeyman and was currently employed by PCI Construction Co. Brian was a member of Carpenters Local Union #276.
Brian was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved to hunt, fish and spend time on his boat. He was a "Jeopardy" game show afficionado, having the ability to answer most questions correctly. As a skilled carpenter, Brian also loved to use his gifts and talents by always being willing to help family and friends with home remodeling and improvement projects. He was a true family man and cherished time spent with his beloved family and friends, especially his grandchildren and dear friend, Lonnie Palmer.
In addition to his parents, Brian was most recently preceded in death by a brother, Mark S. Mills, who passed away only four weeks prior.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Cathy Lynn Cettell Mills, with whom he spent 31 loving years; three children: Shannon L. Cruz (Richard), Christopher T. Barnett and Amanda K. Taddio (Ryan); his siblings: Mary Stephens, Cynthia Freligh (Joe), Wendell Mills (Leeann) and Darrell Mills (Cheryl); Hallie Pierce, a much loved member of the family and companion to his late brother, Mark; three grandchildren: Anthony M. and Kendalyn M. Cruz and Aubriana M. Taddio; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
As per Brian's wishes, no calling hours will be observed. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the , Erie Unit, 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508, or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Ste. 900, Arlington, VA 22202. The Mills Family have entrusted the care of funeral arrangements to the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 22, 2019