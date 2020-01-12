Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Brian R. Mills


1964 - 2020
Brian R. Mills Obituary
Brian R. Mills, age 55, of Erie, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. He was born in Erie, on May 27, 1964, son of the late Jeral and Shirley Mills

Brian loved hunting, the beach, his '86 Chevy Caprice, and his big vans, and cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Brian is survived by his children, Nicole Mills, Budd Mills, Brittiany Mills, and Genny Mills; one sister, Pamela Smith (David); two brothers, Glenn Mills and Kenneth Mills (Tammy); 12 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister-in-law, Carin Mills.

Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 7 p.m.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 12, 2020
