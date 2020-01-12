|
Brian R. Mills, age 55, of Erie, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. He was born in Erie, on May 27, 1964, son of the late Jeral and Shirley Mills
Brian loved hunting, the beach, his '86 Chevy Caprice, and his big vans, and cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Brian is survived by his children, Nicole Mills, Budd Mills, Brittiany Mills, and Genny Mills; one sister, Pamela Smith (David); two brothers, Glenn Mills and Kenneth Mills (Tammy); 12 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister-in-law, Carin Mills.
Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 7 p.m.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 12, 2020