Brian W. Shelley, 54, of McKean Township, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center. He was born in Gettysburg, Pa., on September 20, 1965, a son of Sandra Conaway Shelley and the late Dawson Shelley.
Brian graduated from Edinboro University with a B.A. in Graphic Arts. He worked for Gary Miller Dodge as a service manager for over 20 years and most recently worked as a mechanic technician at David Corry Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. He was a Mopar enthusiast.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Pauline Conaway; and his nephew, Samuel Ambrose.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Cindy Boyd Shelley; one son, Alexander Shelley, of Erie; one sister, Lori Hogue, of Texas; and one niece, Rachel.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th, Erie, PA 16511.
