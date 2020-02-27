|
Brion S. Jordan, Sr., age 45, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on May 21, 1974, son of Martha Evans and the late Bonny Ray Jordan, Sr.
Brion was a machinist with Accuride for ten years and was a member of House of Prayer. Brion enjoyed his work, cooking, and spending time with his family. He was the life of the party and was known as the family barber. He was also a good pool shooter.
In addition to his mother, Brion is survived by his wife, Rhodeesha Jordan; two daughters, Brionna Dewitt (David) and Da'Shayla Jordan; six sons, De'Shawn, Brion Jr., Christian, Brishawn, and Rhion Jordan, and Tywan Davis; nine siblings, Anita Daniels, Bonny Ray Jordan Jr., Lisa Williams, Tamisha Jordan, Bonny Ray Jordan II (Michelle), Dena Jordan, Dawn Shealey (Michael), Sonja Jordan and Felicia Page; one granddaughter, Diora Jordan; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service at House of Prayer, 155 East 21st Street, on Saturday at 1 p.m., conducted by Rev. Michael Coles. Interment will follow at Erie Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 27, 2020