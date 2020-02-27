Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
House of Prayer
155 East 21st Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brion Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brion S. Jordan Sr.


1974 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brion S. Jordan Sr. Obituary
Brion S. Jordan, Sr., age 45, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on May 21, 1974, son of Martha Evans and the late Bonny Ray Jordan, Sr.

Brion was a machinist with Accuride for ten years and was a member of House of Prayer. Brion enjoyed his work, cooking, and spending time with his family. He was the life of the party and was known as the family barber. He was also a good pool shooter.

In addition to his mother, Brion is survived by his wife, Rhodeesha Jordan; two daughters, Brionna Dewitt (David) and Da'Shayla Jordan; six sons, De'Shawn, Brion Jr., Christian, Brishawn, and Rhion Jordan, and Tywan Davis; nine siblings, Anita Daniels, Bonny Ray Jordan Jr., Lisa Williams, Tamisha Jordan, Bonny Ray Jordan II (Michelle), Dena Jordan, Dawn Shealey (Michael), Sonja Jordan and Felicia Page; one granddaughter, Diora Jordan; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service at House of Prayer, 155 East 21st Street, on Saturday at 1 p.m., conducted by Rev. Michael Coles. Interment will follow at Erie Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -