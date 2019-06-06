|
|
Bronislaus Paul Janiuk, 80, of Erie, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born on October 5, 1938, to the late Stanley and Rose (Olejnik) Janiuk.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters.
Bronislaus served in the United States Army. He graduated from Tech Memorial High School, retired from Hammermill, and was a member of the Brothers Bowling Association and the Polish Falcons Club 610.
Survivors include his brother, Raymond Janiuk of Erie, as well as several nieces and nephews
Relatives and friends may attend a 1:00 p.m. graveside service at Calvary Cemetery Section 11 on Friday June 7, 2019. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503. Please send condolences to garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 6, 2019