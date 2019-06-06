Home

Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
Bronislaus Paul Janiuk

Bronislaus Paul Janiuk Obituary
Bronislaus Paul Janiuk, 80, of Erie, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born on October 5, 1938, to the late Stanley and Rose (Olejnik) Janiuk.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters.

Bronislaus served in the United States Army. He graduated from Tech Memorial High School, retired from Hammermill, and was a member of the Brothers Bowling Association and the Polish Falcons Club 610.

Survivors include his brother, Raymond Janiuk of Erie, as well as several nieces and nephews

Relatives and friends may attend a 1:00 p.m. graveside service at Calvary Cemetery Section 11 on Friday June 7, 2019. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503.

Published in the Erie Times-News on June 6, 2019
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 6, 2019
