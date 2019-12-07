|
Brooklyne Rose Shambaugh, 18 months, went home to God's loving arms on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at UPMC Children's Hospital Pittsburgh. She was born on May 23, 2018, to Daniel and Emily (Hoover) Shambaugh of McKean.
Brooklyne was a warrior princess who was full of spirit and spunk. She faced her battle with leukemia with bravery and boldness. Overflowing with energy and joy, she made everyone around her smile and laugh. She loved music, dance parties and blowing bubbles. The Disney movie Moana was her favorite, and it brought her peace when she didn't feel well. She was so loved by the wide circle of family and friends she made in her short life.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather Robert Shambaugh and several great-grandparents.
In addition to her parents, Dan and Emily, she is survived by her big brother Colton; grandparents Monte and Peggy Hoover and Cathryn Mabugu who is married to Samuel; great-grandmother Rosalie Hoover; aunts and uncles: Susan (Patrick) Lewandowski, Heidi (Esdras) Peraza-Hoover, Matthew Hoover, Joseph (Amy) Shambaugh and David (Gretchen) Shambaugh. She is further survived by her cousins: Kalianna Lewandowski, Grace and Gaby Peraza, Elijah and Nathaniel Shambaugh, Noah, Isaiah, Simon, Paige Shambaugh and Evan Donovan.
The family would like to thank their 9B family at Children's Hospital Pittsburgh for their loving care and support. They would also like to thank their Prayer Warrior family for their continuous love, support, and prayers.
Friends are invited to call on the family on Monday, Dec. 9th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. (at Powell Ave.) and are invited to services on Tuesday, Dec. 10th at 10 a.m. at New Vision Erie, 1761 W. 26th St., Erie, PA 16508. Burial will follow in Dunn Valley Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 7, 2019