Bruce A. Long, 72, lifetime resident of North East, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa. He was born on September 5, 1947, in Erie, Pa., to Nancy E. (McLaughlin) Long of North East and the late John W. Long, Jr.
Bruce co-owned and operated Computer Discount Center in Wesleyville for 12 years and was employed by Stetson's Ace Hardware for several years. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in North East where he served in many capacities.
Bruce was a loving husband, father, and friend who truly epitomized a servant's heart, and went into his Heavenly Father's arms too soon for those that loved him on Earth. If you have a shirt on your back, it could have been from Bruce, endlessly serving others with the love of Christ…he would have given his shirt for you. Bruce was mechanical, analytical, and always had a "dad" joke or story to share. Growing up on a grape farm in North East, Pa., Bruce was one of eight children.
He was preceded in death by his father; and brothers, Rex Randy Long, Wesley Long, and Richard Thomas "Rick" Long.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia (Stilwell) Long; children, Heidi Johnson of Hudson, Ohio, Michael Long of Erie, and Sarah Davis (Bradley) of Wauconda, Ill.; sisters, Susan E. Campbell of North East, Barbara L. Kindler (Rodney) of Greensburg, Carol L. Odbert (Fred) of Brookville, Maryland, and Sally L. Skelly of North East; grandchildren, Lily, Grace, Ethan, and Clara; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service at North East Cemetery on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Officiating the service is Rev. Robert Klecan and Rev. Rick Maas. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 43 South Lake Street, North East, PA 16428.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 25, 2020.