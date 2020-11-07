1/2
Bruce Allen Kerr
1947 - 2020
Bruce Allen Kerr, "Rollo The Clown," age 73, of Millcreek, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at UPMC Hamot following a brief illness. He was born in Union City on July 25, 1947 a son of the late Lloyd and Joan (Northrop) Kerr.

He was a graduate of Union City High School and retired from GE. Bruce was a 34-year member of The Erie Clowns. Known as Rollo the Clown he loved making balloon animals and bringing smiles to peoples faces. He was a longtime member of the Federated Church in East Springfield, enjoyed gardening and going to watch his grandson play baseball.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kristine (Fritts) Kerr; his children, Bruce Allen Kerr II of Fairview, Victor (Jennifer) Kerr of McKean Township and Heather Kerr (Garrett Conley) of Millcreek; five grandchildren, Kody, Austin, Jace, Jordan and Madison and one great-granddaughter, Amiyah. He is further survived by his siblings, Jerry (Delores) Kerr, Lynn (Mike) Cook, Kim Kerr, Kelly (Denny) Eastman all of Union City, Louann Young of Spartansburg; three aunts, one uncle and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506, on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 5:00 p.m. Interment will be held on Monday morning at 11:00 a.m. in Riceville Cemetery Riceville, Pa. In accordance with the CDC Covid-19 Pandemic, all guidelines must be followed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home or to the Dr. Gertrude A. Barber Center 100 Barber Place Erie, PA 16507.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Calling hours
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
NOV
8
Service
05:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
NOV
9
Interment
11:00 AM
Riceville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
