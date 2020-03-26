|
The family would like to thank the staff, current and former, at Bickford Senior Living, for taking such great care of Bruce during his last days, ensuring he was treated with dignity and compassion.
Due to national guidelines on limiting public gatherings, funeral services will be postponed. The family will plan an appropriate send off for Bruce when circumstances permit.
Bruce is, and will, be dearly missed. But, stories of things he's done and said are sure to entertain for years to come. One of his last requests was a really long obituary. Luckily, he lived a life worthy of one.
Love ya, man!
Arrangements are under the care of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th Street.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 26, 2020