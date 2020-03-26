Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Baumann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Baumann


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Baumann Obituary
The family would like to thank the staff, current and former, at Bickford Senior Living, for taking such great care of Bruce during his last days, ensuring he was treated with dignity and compassion.

Due to national guidelines on limiting public gatherings, funeral services will be postponed. The family will plan an appropriate send off for Bruce when circumstances permit.

Bruce is, and will, be dearly missed. But, stories of things he's done and said are sure to entertain for years to come. One of his last requests was a really long obituary. Luckily, he lived a life worthy of one.

Love ya, man!

Arrangements are under the care of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th Street.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -