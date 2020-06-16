It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Bruce Carpenter who died peacefully at home surrounded by his family following a brief illness.
He was preceded in death by a sister Alice Wheatall, son David Carpenter, and daughters Patty Preedit and Kathy Kocher.
He is survived by the love of his life, Beverly Carpenter; sons, Daniel (Alice), Jeffrey (Elena), and Jim Miller (Diane); daughters, Sheryl Carpenter (Vicky), Mary Carpenter, Nancy Redinger, Mary Beth Bennett (David) and Christine Markovich (Chuck); 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and a very special daughter-in-law, Cynthia VanSlyke (Tim); as well as many dear friends.
Bruce lived a very full and rewarding life. He enjoyed many hobbies and activities. He had a love of golf, highlighted by a hole-in-one on the 10th hole at the Beechwood Golf Course. He was a lifetime member of the Siebenbuerger Club and he was as member of the American Legion Millcreek Post # 773.
He was fortunate to work at Loblaws for 40 years plus where he mastered all aspects of the grocery industry including becoming a district manager.
Bruce was an avid traveler. He and his beloved wife Beverly traveled to some of the most amazing destinations the world has to offer. He truly loved his travels within the United States as well. He and Beverly enjoyed wintering in Florida for thirteen years.
In addition, he was a true patriot and served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services at West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Ave) on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and are invited to attend a service there on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lake Shore Volunteer Fire Department 5310 W. Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in Erie Times-News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.