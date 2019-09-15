Home

More Obituaries for Bruce Mailahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Michael Mike Mailahn


1946 - 2019
Bruce Michael Mike Mailahn Obituary
Bruce Michael "Mike" Mailahn, age 72, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, September 6, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.

He was born in Peoria, Ill., on September 15, 1946, the son of the late Earl E. and Pauline Adams Mailahn.

He was a 1964 graduate of McDowell High School and received a degree in Business from Gannon University.

He served in the United States Navy. He worked over 19 years as Payroll Manager at Gannon University, and then was co-founder of ErieNet.

Mike was a Masonic Mason, a member of Scottish Rite Valley of Erie, and Zem Zem Temple Shrine. He loved sports and playing softball with the Erie Rec League. He was a longtime, avid Chicago Bears fan. One of Mike's passions, that brought him much enjoyment, was being a Pirate reenactor. He also enjoyed video games.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years Marjorie Dombeck Mailahn; his daughter Adrian Mailahn; and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held at the convenience of the family. Burial is in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th St.

Memorials may be made to a .

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 15, 2019
