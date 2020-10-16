1/2
Bryan Patrick Ellis
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bryan Patrick Ellis, 36, passed away on Monday, October 5th, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital. He was born in Erie, Pa., on July 9th, 1984, to Kathleen Ellis and Bryan Clark.

He graduated from Central High class of 2004. Bryan enjoyed spending time with his family, art, and loved watching his nephews play football. He loved his dog Shai and teaching her tricks. He was a big fan of the Lakers and Vikings he called himself a "Purple People Eater."

Bryan was a great person whom everyone loved no matter where he went. He loved to make others laugh with his great sense of humor.

He is preceded in death by his elder sister Simone Taylor and an uncle Daniel J. Ellis.

Besides his parents he leaves to cherish his memory his wife Samantha Feath, his siblings Allen, Sidney, Patricia, Alexis, Briana, and Quintin, along with a host of aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A memory service will be held on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., please contact family for additional information. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Ave., Erie, PA 16504.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
01:00 - 05:00 PM
please contact family for additional information.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 15, 2020
Sincere condolences to the Ellis Family. B...what can we say? Ur smile, laughter, & presence will be missed. U were like part of our Davis family. Ate breakfast & dinner with us, slept nites on the couch, even came to church & praised the Lord with us. I hope ur STILL praising Him. We loved u , but God loved u more. Be blessed.
Glenn Davis, God's Grace Apostolic Church
Friend
October 15, 2020
I love you so much! You were my first baby brother. More than just my cousin. I know your body is gone but your spirit isn't. Love you Taryan
Taryan Gore
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved