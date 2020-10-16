Sincere condolences to the Ellis Family. B...what can we say? Ur smile, laughter, & presence will be missed. U were like part of our Davis family. Ate breakfast & dinner with us, slept nites on the couch, even came to church & praised the Lord with us. I hope ur STILL praising Him. We loved u , but God loved u more. Be blessed.

Glenn Davis, God's Grace Apostolic Church

Friend