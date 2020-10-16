Bryan Patrick Ellis, 36, passed away on Monday, October 5th, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital. He was born in Erie, Pa., on July 9th, 1984, to Kathleen Ellis and Bryan Clark.
He graduated from Central High class of 2004. Bryan enjoyed spending time with his family, art, and loved watching his nephews play football. He loved his dog Shai and teaching her tricks. He was a big fan of the Lakers and Vikings he called himself a "Purple People Eater."
Bryan was a great person whom everyone loved no matter where he went. He loved to make others laugh with his great sense of humor.
He is preceded in death by his elder sister Simone Taylor and an uncle Daniel J. Ellis.
Besides his parents he leaves to cherish his memory his wife Samantha Feath, his siblings Allen, Sidney, Patricia, Alexis, Briana, and Quintin, along with a host of aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memory service will be held on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., please contact family for additional information. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Ave., Erie, PA 16504.
