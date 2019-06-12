Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Resources
More Obituaries for Brynlee Lupole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brynlee Marie Lupole

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brynlee Marie Lupole Obituary
Brynlee Marie Lupole, infant daughter of Mark E. and Audree C. (Cook) Lupole Jr., died at birth on Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Vincent Health Center.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Mitzi Cook.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her two brothers, Tyler J. Young and Ashton C. Cook; maternal grandfather, Douglas Cook; paternal grandparents, Mark Lupole and Melinda Anderson (Dave); maternal great-grandmother, Romana Cook; paternal great-grandparents, Violet Stienbaugh (Jim) and Ron and Joyce Putnam; and also many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Close friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, June 15, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Lamach Marsh officiating. Memorials may be made to Emma's Footprints, 11515 Lay Road, Edinboro, PA 16412. To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News from June 12 to June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now