Brynlee Marie Lupole, infant daughter of Mark E. and Audree C. (Cook) Lupole Jr., died at birth on Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Vincent Health Center.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Mitzi Cook.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her two brothers, Tyler J. Young and Ashton C. Cook; maternal grandfather, Douglas Cook; paternal grandparents, Mark Lupole and Melinda Anderson (Dave); maternal great-grandmother, Romana Cook; paternal great-grandparents, Violet Stienbaugh (Jim) and Ron and Joyce Putnam; and also many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Close friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, June 15, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Lamach Marsh officiating. Memorials may be made to Emma's Footprints, 11515 Lay Road, Edinboro, PA 16412. To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
