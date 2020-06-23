Bryson Lane Bartlett, cherished son of Jacob Bartlett and fiancé Alexis Walburn, was born sleeping on Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather William Smith, great-grandfather Richard Walburn, paternal great-grandfathers William Spencer and Norm Bartlett, and uncle Mike Crotty.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his brother Landon Angelotti, many loving grandparents, aunts and uncles. Bryson leaves behind a loving family who will always & forever love and miss him deeply.
Until we see you again our sweet boy.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 23, 2020.