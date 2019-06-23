|
Buddy "Bud" Dougherty, 55, passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Erie, Pennsylvania. He was born on November 4, 1963, to Albert and Georgia Dougherty in Kansas City, Kansas.
Bud was an incredibly hard-working man with a huge heart who put his family and many others before himself. He spent 19 years as a Maintenance Engineer for the Bel-Aire Clarion Hotel. Over the years, Bud has touched the lives of many people with his kindness and compassion, dedicating so much of his time to family and helping others. He met and married his wife Cheri 35 years ago, and spent his life with her building his beautiful family. He can now rest easy knowing that they will carry on his legacy of selflessness and kindheartedness for generations to come.
Bud is survived by his loving wife Cheri, his daughter Mandy Reigel, three sons Jason Huston, Bud (Kira) Dougherty, and David Dougherty, six grandchildren Madyson, Jonathan, Mackenzie, Destiny, Maddix, and Anastasia, two brothers Craig and Robert, his sister Ethel, as well as many other family members.
Bud was preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Dougherty, his parents Georgia and Albert Dougherty, and three brothers George, John, and William.
A full wake will be held on Monday, June 24th from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Bel-Aire Clarion Hotel, 2800 W. 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505, with a short prayer service to follow. Bud's passing was very sudden and unexpected, therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate your support during this tough time through Bud's Memorial Fund "gofundme.com/BudDoughertyMemorialFund"
Funeral arrangements were under the care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 23, 2019