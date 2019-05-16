|
Burdella (Marker) Barclay, age 102, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Independence Court, where she had been a resident for four years. Daughter of Ira M. "Bud" Marker and Clella (Glessner) Marker, Burdella was born April 30, 1917, on a farm in Rockwood, Pennsylvania.
Burdella and her husband, Glenn, moved to Erie in their retirement, in 1990, to be close to family.
Burdella is remembered for her love of family, all kinds of desserts, and ribald sense of humor. While she was legally blind from macular degeneration, Burdella lived on her own until age 98, made possible by living next door to her son and daughter-in-law.
A kind and fun-loving person, Burdella always ensured she would pay her own way when being invited along to events and meals, so that those inviting her would never hesitate to include her based on finances and ensuring she wouldn't miss out on any get-togethers.
Burdella spoke her mind freely but was mindful of her audience, so as not to give undue offense. She liked her coffee—hot, two creams, no sugar—and staying up past midnight. Each night she would enjoy a bowl of ice cream.
Burdella attended grade school in a two-room school house built on land donated by her family. She went on to Rockwood High School, completing eight years' worth of work in seven years to graduate early. Ever a woman before her time, Burdella worked as a supervisor at GTE from 1966-1981. Burdella enjoyed traveling, though her husband did not, and so would go solo or with friends. She and her husband enjoyed fishing and lived on Lake Latonka in Mercer County for many years.
In 102 years, Burdella lived through 18 presidents and quite a bit of history, including the rights of women and people of color to vote, as well as the advent of vaccinations against most diseases that were fatal to generations beforehand.
In addition to her parents, Burdella was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Glenn Barclay, her only child, Lance Barclay, and her brother, Wilkis Marker.
Burdella is survived by her "baby" brother, Fred (Josephine) Marker, age 92, of Somerset, Pennsylvania, daughter-in-law, Bernadette Barclay, granddaughters, Nicole (Jeff) Barclay Swanson, and Martine (Evan) Barclay, as well as great-grandchildren, Carine, Kaden, and Stella.
Burdella's family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff at Independence Court and Heartland Hospice.
Services will be privately arranged with family, as we recall Burdella telling us on her 90th birthday, "You don't have to come to my funeral; I'd rather see you today." In lieu of flowers, please send jokes, bawdy or otherwise, to the family at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16502.
