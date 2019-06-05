|
|
Burton "Burt" James Romanowicz, age 67, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. Born in Erie, on February 6, 1952, he was one of seven children of the late Norbert and Joan (Kinter) Romanowicz.
Burt is survived by his stepdaughter Dawn Polston (J.J.) of Virginia, his stepson Daniel Wagner of Erie, five sisters, one brother, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Burt retired after 35 years as a supervisor in the Central Processing Department at St. Vincent Hospital. He enjoyed golfing, spending time with his fellow veterans at the VFW, and also spending time at the Trinity Club and Polaski Club.
Friends and family are invited to the visitation at Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503, on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with the service being held at 6 p.m. Burial will be private.
The family requests that memorials may be made to the , 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.
Arrangements are respectfully entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 5, 2019