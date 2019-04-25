|
|
Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpa
Burton Jay Kimball, age 84, of Wattsburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday April 20, 2019. He was born at home, on March 21, 1935 in Wattsburg, Pa., the son of the late Myron Jay and Evah Ruth (Thornton) Kimball.
Burton graduated Wattsburg High School and later served in the United States Army as a tank commander. He was formerly employed by Sears & Roebuck, manufactured and sold maple syrup for 37 years, and owned and operated Kimball's Hardware in Wattsburg for over 20 years. Burton was an active member of the First Baptist Church in North East, where he served as a Sunday School teacher, usher, and church deacon. He was a member of the NRA, Northwestern Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Association, and formerly served as the Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Council Director and the PA delegate to the International Maple Syrup Institute. Burton enjoyed spending time with family, hunting, and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Freda Ceranowicz.
Burton is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruby (Wilkinson) Kimball, whom he married on July 6, 1956; son, Ben Jay Kimball of Wattsburg; daughter, Lesa Ann Kimball of North East; granddaughter, Jill Marie Kimball of Georgia; sister, Wilda Resinger of Harborcreek; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral service on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Officiating the service is Rev. Robert Klecan. Interment, with Full Military Honors, will be held at Lowville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church 43 South Lake Street, North East, PA 16428. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 25, 2019