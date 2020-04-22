|
|
Byron Alec Holtz, age 73 of Erie, Pa., passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Akron, Ohio.
Byron was the beloved son of the late Alec and Helen (nee Bundas) Holtz, loving brother of Karla (the late Charles) Wray, and dear uncle of Tanya Wray.
Byron was born in Erie, Pennsylvania. Byron had always wanted a baby sister and had told his mother when she went into labor that if it was a boy, to throw him into Lake Erie.
Byron grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida, and while their mother worked, took care of his little sister, including cooking for them both. Byron was a music lover from an early age and an ardent collector of vinyl records as evidenced by his collection of more than 3,000 45's. In his free time, he also enjoyed DJ'ing.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, Ohio.
www.johnsonromito.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 22, 2020