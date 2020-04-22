Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Hudson
19 East Main Street
Hudson, OH 44236
(330) 650-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for Byron Holtz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Byron Alec Holtz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Byron Alec Holtz Obituary
Byron Alec Holtz, age 73 of Erie, Pa., passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Akron, Ohio.

Byron was the beloved son of the late Alec and Helen (nee Bundas) Holtz, loving brother of Karla (the late Charles) Wray, and dear uncle of Tanya Wray.

Byron was born in Erie, Pennsylvania. Byron had always wanted a baby sister and had told his mother when she went into labor that if it was a boy, to throw him into Lake Erie.

Byron grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida, and while their mother worked, took care of his little sister, including cooking for them both. Byron was a music lover from an early age and an ardent collector of vinyl records as evidenced by his collection of more than 3,000 45's. In his free time, he also enjoyed DJ'ing.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, Ohio.

www.johnsonromito.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Byron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -