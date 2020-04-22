|
Byron E. Leftwich, 82, of Girard, Pa., passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Duquesne, Pa., on June 27, 1937 to the late William L. Leftwich Sr. and Lucy M. (Jackson) Leftwich Smith.
Byron graduated from Duquesne High School in 1955. In 1956, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and deployed to Turkey with the U. S. Logistics Group, 6933d Security Squadron. He was honorably discharged in 1960 and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal.
After returning to Pittsburgh, he began employment with the Board of Education at Connelley Vocational High School, and later worked for Greyhound Bus Lines as an Operations Manager where he retired in 1999.
Byron was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church in Duquesne and attended the Girard Alliance Church. He was an active member of the Girard Community since 1973, and was admired by many of this community for his dedication and support of many events and organizations, including as Den Leader for the Boy Scouts of America. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of WQLN and the Lake Erie Community Park; volunteered at Meals on Wheels; and was a member of the Gem City Elks Lodge.
In addition to his parents, Byron was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Riley) Leftwich, whom he married, June 29, 1962 in Pittsburgh; a sister, Dadra A. Dukes; and three brothers, Warren Leftwich, Gerald A. Smith, and James I. Leftwich Sr.
He will be greatly missed by his family, which include, three daughters, Wendy L. Leftwich of Millcreek Township, Pa., Dorothea R. Leftwich of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Dawn L. Leftwich of Pittsburgh, Pa.; three sons, Byron T. Leftwich of Erie, Pa., Terrance L. Leftwich (Crystal) of Wesley Chapel, Fla., and Vaughn W. Leftwich (Jennifer) of Schleswig, Iowa; two brothers, William L. Leftwich Jr. (Jacqueline) of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Perry C. Smith of Charlotte, N.C.; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials & condolences may be made to Edder Funeral Home Inc., C/O Byron Leftwich Memorial Fund, 309 Main St. East, Girard, PA 16417 or visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 22, 2020