Dr. C. Gordon "Doc" Hitchings, 80, of Cambridge Springs, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, December 8, 2019, surrounded by family, friends and most importantly, his stuff.
He was born on August 3, 1939, in Clairton, Pa., the youngest of three children born to the late Harry and Francis (Smith) Hitchings.
Gordon obtained his undergraduate degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and his master's and doctoral degrees from the University of Pittsburgh. Gordon spend his career educating new teachers at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania in the field of early childhood education and art education. More than thirty years later, he retired from teaching and transitioned to a hobby farm life in Cambridge Springs, Pa. Doc was a creative genius who could build a parade float or an animated Christmas display in just a few hours out of duct tape, styrofoam, and paper. Doc loved vacationing in Florida and Puerto Vallarta with his family and friends. No doubt he is sitting on a beach somewhere with a martini in his hand.
Gordon is survived by his domestic partner of 33 years, William Tuberson; children, Geoffrey (Lisa) Hitchings of Rochester, N.Y., and Amy (John) Bridger of Cambridge Springs; and grandchildren: William, Stella, Griffin and Call. He is additionally survived by a brother, Samuel (Mary) Hitchings, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He leaves behind a legacy of creativity, witty sarcasm, and over-the-top parties!
Friends may call at the Van Matre Funeral Home, 335 Venango Avenue, Cambridge Springs on Friday, December 13, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, December 14, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at which time a service will be held. Interment will be at Mitchell Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Lakeland Area Hospice, 4635 E. Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511, who were so helpful during this transitioning time. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatres.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 10, 2019