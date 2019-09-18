|
C. Vincent Cunningham, age 92, of Erie, passed away ON Monday, September 16, 2019. He was born in O'Neill, Neb., on April 26, 1927, son of the late Gladys F. and Clarence E. Cunningham.
Vince was an engineering graduate from the University of Nebraska, and was employed in various engineering and marketing assignments with the General Electric Co. He retired in 1991 from the G.E. Transportation Division in Erie after 40 years of service.
Vince was a member of the Erie Chapter Senior Elfun Steering committee, GE Quarter Century Club, and very active in the Museum of GE Erie History. He and his wife also enjoyed square dancing with the Y-Squares, Penn-Shores Camp'n' Squares, and Presque Isle square dance clubs. Vince was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Erie, having held various church office positions for a total of 41 years.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Neva A. Cunningham; two daughters, Kay Edwards (Jim) of Londonderry, N.H., and Sharon Cunningham (Steve Florence) of Phoenix, N.Y.; one son, Bradley (Cheryl) of Southampton, Pa.; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received Trinity Lutheran Church, 14 East 38th Street, on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Travis Schmidt. Burial, with a Graveside Service, will be held at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Knox County, Neb., at a date to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Hour Ministries, 660 Mason Ridge Center Drive, St. Louis, MO 63141. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 18, 2019