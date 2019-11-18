Home

Caitlin Elizabeth Maloney


1989 - 2019
Caitlin Elizabeth Maloney Obituary
Caitlin Elizabeth Maloney, age 30, of Erie, passed peacefully at her home on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was born in Corry, Pa., on April 20, 1989.

Caitlin was a graduate of Harbor Creek High School. She enjoyed her horse, watching movies, going for car rides and drinking vanilla milkshakes.

Survivors include her mother, Deborah Schroter Maloney; her father, John Maloney and his wife, Julie; her brothers, Nicholas, Jordan (Jessica), Ryan (Emily) and Michael; her grandparents, Ralph and Rebecca Shipp and Phyllis Maloney Nelson, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private services are under the care of Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd, with burial to follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 18, 2019
