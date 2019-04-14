|
Calvin Anthony Wayne, infant son of Calvin A. Wayne and Jasmine A. Woodrow, passed peacefully, in the arms of his loving parents, on April 8, 2019.
Friends may call at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street, Erie, on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.
Interment will follow in Erie Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2019