Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calvin James Selby Jr.

Calvin James Selby Jr. Obituary
Calvin James Selby Jr., of Erie, passed April 12th, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was 67 years old.

He is survived by three children; his soulmate, his fiancée and partner of 12 years, Tammy Dhappart and many friends at the Salvation Army, where he worked. He was loved by all who knew him.

If tears could build a stairway,

and memories a lane,

I'd walk right up to Heaven

and bring you home again.

No farewell words were spoken

no time to say goodbye

you were gone before I knew it,

and only God knows why.

My heart still aches in sadness

and secret tears still flow,

what it meant to lose you,

no one will ever know.

Private arrangements were entrusted to Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 17, 2020
