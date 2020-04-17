|
|
Calvin James Selby Jr., of Erie, passed April 12th, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was 67 years old.
He is survived by three children; his soulmate, his fiancée and partner of 12 years, Tammy Dhappart and many friends at the Salvation Army, where he worked. He was loved by all who knew him.
If tears could build a stairway,
and memories a lane,
I'd walk right up to Heaven
and bring you home again.
No farewell words were spoken
no time to say goodbye
you were gone before I knew it,
and only God knows why.
My heart still aches in sadness
and secret tears still flow,
what it meant to lose you,
no one will ever know.
