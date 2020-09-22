On Thursday, September 17, 2020, Calvin Jeffrey Powell passed peacefully, while hospitalized in Asheville N.C., due to recurring issues from heart disease.
Born in Erie, Pa., Jeff moved to Florida and worked there for many years. He has made his home in Cashiers, N.C. for the past 15 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Arlene and Calvin Powell, his oldest sister Jane Rohman and his youngest sibling, brother John Powell.
He is survived by two older sisters Judy Klick and Jennifer Powell.
His body will be cremated and a private memorial is planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cashiers Highlands Humane Society, at P.O. BOX 638, Cashiers, NC 28717. Donations can be made electronically from their website www.chhumanesociety.org
or email inquires to infor@chhumanesociety.org
