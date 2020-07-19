1948 - 2020
Cal Pointer left this world on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after fighting a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by his wife and two children, just two months shy of turning 72.
He was born on September 15, 1948, in Erie, Pa., where he lived all his life.
Cal never forgot a face or a song - he remembered classmates from school, teammates from sports teams, and was thought of by many as a human Shazam. He believed in community and youth; he never turned down an opportunity to coach or to volunteer and give back to his city and beyond. Cal loved to be around people, laughing, and connecting others through music and wine. During his 21 years of living in North East, Pa., Cal became a winemaker and took pride in helping to plan the music for Penn Shore Winery.
Cal worked at Accuride (Kaiser Aluminum) for 41 years. He was proud to be a member of the United Auto Workers Union and cherished the friendships he made with colleagues over the years. He enjoyed participating in community service events all over the state of Pennsylvania on behalf of the company. After retiring in 2014, Cal enjoyed his daily trips to the Eastside YMCA where he swam, biked, and played pickleball. In addition to which, Cal used his golden years to check-in on loved ones and "manage" his best buddy's car wash, Bubble Boy's. Most of all, Cal enjoyed being a husband and a father, taking trips to Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia with his wife to visit his daughter and diligently watching the Pittsburgh Steelers with his son. He was beyond proud of his family.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Susan (Popa) Pointer; his daughter, Amanda Pointer; his son, Jeffrey Pointer; his brother, Richard Pointer (Jacqueline); his sister-in-law Nancy Popa; his nephew and niece, Jeff and Jen Popa; and his nephews, Richard Jr., Jordan, Kyle, and Tyler Pointer. He is also survived by his Aunt Betty Lyons; his Uncle Clarence Pope; and tons of beautiful first cousins and lifelong best friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Lorraine (Pope) Pointer; and his beloved brother-in-law, George Popa.
The family would like to extend gratitude to the nurses at Community Nursing Services of North East, family and friends who helped them endure this brief and difficult time.
A private funeral ceremony followed by interment at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery was held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration to Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date and will be announced. An updated service schedule will be available at www.dusckas-taylorfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to Emmaus Ministries Soup Kitchen, 218 E. 11th St., Erie, PA 16503.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
