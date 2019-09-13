|
Calvina Jo Ratcliffe Wayne-Thomas, 70, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, after a brief illness. She was born on March 27, 1949, in Erie, Pa., to the late Loyce Ratcliffe Graves-Crumby and Calvin Ratcliffe.
Calvina was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School, class of 1967. She worked at St. Vincent Hospital and Fairview Manor. Calvina enjoyed family functions, cooking, bingo, casinos, and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Archie Wayne Jr.; one son, Archie III; her brother, Harold "Freddie" Graves; a granddaughter, Dionne King; and two grandsons, Christian Flemings and Calvin Wayne Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memory, four children, Gregory (Debbie), Evelyn, Nicole, and Calvin Wayne; two sisters, Leslie Gavin, and Bobbie Hammond (Ronnie); one brother, Excel Crumby; a granddaughter who truly will miss her, Ebony King; thirty-seven grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Friends may visit with the family at Morning Star Baptist Church, 327 E. 23rd Street, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where a home going celebration will immediately follow, with Rev. Duane F. Hunter eulogizing. Interment will be private. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 13, 2019