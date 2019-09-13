Home

Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Morning Star Baptist Church
327 E. 23rd Street
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Morning Star Baptist Church
327 E. 23rd Street
View Map
Calvina Jo Ratcliffe Wayne-Thomas


1949 - 2019
Calvina Jo Ratcliffe Wayne-Thomas, 70, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, after a brief illness. She was born on March 27, 1949, in Erie, Pa., to the late Loyce Ratcliffe Graves-Crumby and Calvin Ratcliffe.

Calvina was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School, class of 1967. She worked at St. Vincent Hospital and Fairview Manor. Calvina enjoyed family functions, cooking, bingo, casinos, and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Archie Wayne Jr.; one son, Archie III; her brother, Harold "Freddie" Graves; a granddaughter, Dionne King; and two grandsons, Christian Flemings and Calvin Wayne Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memory, four children, Gregory (Debbie), Evelyn, Nicole, and Calvin Wayne; two sisters, Leslie Gavin, and Bobbie Hammond (Ronnie); one brother, Excel Crumby; a granddaughter who truly will miss her, Ebony King; thirty-seven grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Friends may visit with the family at Morning Star Baptist Church, 327 E. 23rd Street, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where a home going celebration will immediately follow, with Rev. Duane F. Hunter eulogizing. Interment will be private. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 13, 2019
