Camari Darnell Robinson was born on April 24, 2020. He was the first child of both Charles Robinson and Tomari Glover. Camari was six weeks when he passed. Camari was such a handsome and sweet baby. His smile was everything. He brought so much love and joy into everyone's life.
Camari was preceded in death by his grandfather, Johnnie Glover, and great-grandfather, Eric Mathis.
Besides his parents, Camari is survived by his grandmothers, Shaleah Glover and Paula Salow; grandfathers, Steven Mendez and Charles Robinson, Sr.; great-grandmothers, Debra McKay (Greg McKay), Angela Mendez and Linda Marsh; great-grandfathers, Ben Page, Michael Salow and Ezzard Charles Robinson. He is further survived by his godfather, Anthony Thompson, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to Covid-19, funeral services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Inc., Downtown, 602 West 10th St., Erie, PA 16502. Burial will take place in Erie Cemetery.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 15, 2020.