Canaan Josiah Lamont Noble, 4 months, of Erie, Pa., was born at St. Vincent Hospital on November 8, 2019 to Jahnai Annette Jones and Clarence Robert-Dale Noble. This angel was called home to be with God on March 8, 2020.
He was a happy bounce baby boy full of joy and laughter.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents Jahnai Jones and Clarence Noble; siblings, Ce'Asia, Clarence Jr., and Ce'ana Noble; paternal grandparents, Steven and Barbara Noble; maternal grandparents, Jamiee Smith and Lamont Jones; uncles, Steven Roberts, Gordon Kirkland II (Fort Worth, Texas), and Ahmir Kirkland; aunts, Rasheema ( Renley) Tate, Stephanie Roberts, Shavonna (Robert) Robinson (Atlanta, Ga.), Shacoyia Maxwell (Atlanta, Ga.), and Taia Smith and a host of cousins, family and friends.
Friends may visit with the family at Friendship Baptist Church, 1719 Cascade St, Erie, PA 16502, on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m., where a homegoing celebration will follow with Bishop Danny Stanton eulogizing.
Interment will be at Erie Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home 2926 Pine Ave, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 15, 2020