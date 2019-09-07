Home

Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home
75 North Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
(814) 438-3151
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Laurel Hill Cemetery, Erie
Candice Nohovig


1947 - 2019
Candice Nohovig Obituary
Candice Nohovig, 71, of Union City, died July 30, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. Born August 19, 1947, in Brockway, she was the daughter of the late William and Marjorie (McMeekin) Hetrick, and the wife of the late David Nohovig.

Candice had a nurturing heart, loved working in her flower garden, laughing, and collecting people to love and care for them anytime there was a need. Most of all, she loved her family and loved spending time with them.

Survivors include a brother, John Hall and wife, Kathie, of Erie; sisters, Rae Rizzi Bowers and husband, Rich, of Annapolis, Md. and Linda Sanner and husband, Greg, of Harborcreek; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She is also survived by her loving dog, Levi, her best friend.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded by her loving stepfather, John Hall.

A graveside Memorial Service will be held September 14, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Erie.

Even though Candice has left us, her memory lives on through organ donation.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Waypoint Youth and Community Center, 115 South 2nd Street, West Newton, PA 15089.

Online condolences may be sent to pandolphfh.com.

The Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home, Union City, is assisting with arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 7, 2019
