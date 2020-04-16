|
|
Cara Ann Savage Bonawitz, M.D., passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home in Richardson, Texas. She was born in Erie, Pa., on January 15, 1968.
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our loved one. Although we were not able to say goodbye, your friends and family are beyond proud of all your accomplishments and especially your loving soul. No one can take away the memories of this full of life, intelligent, and beautiful woman. Fly on sweet angel.
Cara graduated from Mercyhurst Prep and was a foreign exchange student in Germany her junior year. Playing soccer in Germany only propelled her dominance and offensive execution on the soccer field. She attended Rochester University where she earned an undergraduate degree in Pre-Med. Cara played soccer for the University of Rochester women's team. The team won the 1987 NCAA Division III Championship, only losing one game that season. Cara then attended Penn State College of Medicine and completed her residency in Diagnostic Radiology at the University of North Carolina, finally becoming an Interventional Radiologist. She practiced at various locations in Virginia, Indiana and Texas over 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Cynthia Savage; and father, Greg Savage.
Cara is survived by her stepfather, Everett McAninch; aunts, Lynda Miller (David), Rhonda Lewis (Vern), and Maria Savage (Jeff); uncle, Rick Rudenski (Belinda); cousins, Rhonda Truitt (Stephan Terrill), William Truitt (Susan), and Bethe Carlson (Jonathan); and her beloved Greyhounds, Zuma and Zane.
Burial arrangements will be handled by Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greyhounds Unlimited www.greyhoundsunlimited.org. A celebration of Cara's life will be held when family and friends are able to gather together again.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 16, 2020