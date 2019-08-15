Home

Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
Carl A. Amidon


1959 - 2019
Carl A. Amidon Obituary
Carl A. Amidon, 60, of Berea, Ohio, and formerly of Girard, died on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic, following an extended illness.

He was born on April 8, 1959, in Natrona Heights, Pa., a son of Carol R. (Lewis) Amidon of Butler and the late Charles E. Amidon.

Carl graduated from the Girard High School in 1977, where he was active in assisting in the school plays. He studied computer technology in Pittsburgh, following high school. He had been employed by Sidasa Coatings for many years, and most recently at Norton Industries (now Sivko-Bane) as a Paint Chemist, where he was working until his health would not permit.

He enjoyed model trains and belonged to the train club in Girard, and for several years operated the Erie, Pa. model train show at Rainbow Gardens. He loved listening to music and playing trivia. He was always known to help others and had an infectious smile, and was known in the Girard community to take part in the Girard Cemetery walks in the fall as the town crier.

In addition to his mother, Carol, he is survived by his wife, Laura J. (Dowdy) Amidon of Berea, Ohio; two daughters, Amy L. Amidon of Erie and Sarah E. Amidon of Millcreek; a son, Christopher J. Amidon of Bradford; a stepdaughter, Melissa M. Platz-Sinclair and her husband (A.J.) of Millcreek; a stepson, Justin M. Platz and fiancé, Rebecca Cook of Erie; his grandchildren, Karen Harris, Oryana Thompson, Mia Fuller, Halle Fuller, Harper Sinclair and Aubree Sinclair; and also his last surviving uncle, Allen A. Amidon of Girard.

Friends may call on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, and are invited to attend services there on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Burial will be in the Girard Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the , 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 15, 2019
