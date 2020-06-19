Carl D. Fox
1956 - 2020
Carl D. Fox, age 64, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Carl was born in Erie on June 6, 1956 a son of the late William B. and Pansy B. (Tucker) Fox.

He worked hard all his life and had recently retired from Accudyn Products Inc. of Erie where he had been a machinist.

Carl loved the outdoors, enjoyed fishing, was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, loved going on motorcycle rides visiting various places and particularly enjoyed traveling the countryside and going to fairs. He always enjoyed playing hoops with friends. Carl was a hardworking man who lived a simple, modest life.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother William A. Fox.

He is survived by his sister Charlotte Drobniewski and her husband Tom also of Erie and his nephew Ryan Madden.

Memorials in Carl's memory can be made to Asbury Woods,, 4105 Asbury Road, Erie, PA 16506.

Arrangements were entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, West Ridge 3801 West 26th St. Erie, PA 16506.

Send condolences at www.BurtonFuneralHome.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
