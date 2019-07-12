Home

Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
Mr. Carl D. Lindy, age 71, of Millcreek, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor. He was the son of the late Joseph Micheal Sr., and Lucy (Fuller) Lindy.

Mr. Lindy was a graduate of McDowell High School. He served in United States Navy during the Vietnam War. In his free time, he volunteered at the West Lake Fire Department, was active in the American Legion and VFW, and enjoyed model rockets. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Mr. Lindy is survived by his siblings, Joseph Micheal Lindy, Jr., Matthew Lindy (Patricia), and Janet Granger (John); his nieces and nephews, Christina Kingen (Timothy), Paige Lindy, Joseph Micheal Lindy, III, Brooke Lindy, Megan Lindy, Tyler Lindy, Kelly Rowland, Christopher Granger, and Sherri Dovichak Huntley (Dave); and many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Friends will be received on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 1-3 and 5-8 p.m. at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th St., Erie. Mr. Lindy's interment will be private. Contributions may be made in Mr. Lindy's name, to the Burton Funeral Home, to be donated to a charity to be determined. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 12, 2019
