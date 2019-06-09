|
Carl DeWayne Fuller, age 84, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at UPMC Hamot surrounded by family.
He wanted everyone to know he is no longer vertical or able to take on food. Carl was born December 28, 1934 in Franklin, Pa. He was the son of the late Alfred and Mary Fuller.
Carl graduated from Rocky Grove High School in 1952. Following High School he enlisted in the US Navy. He served aboard the USS Braine DD630 during the Korean conflict. He received National Defense, China Service, Ocean Service and Good Conduct Medals. He obtained the rank of Radarman 2nd class.
He attended Devry Technical Institute in Chicago and earned an Associate Degree in Electronics. He went to Remington Rand to work on Univac I and II, some of the largest computers at the time. He was also employed at Dayton T. Brown in Bohemia, Long Island, N.Y. There he tested parts for the Apollo Space Capsule and military equipment used in Vietnam.
Carl moved to Erie in 1970 and retired from G.E. He was president of Parents without Partners where he met his wife Gloria. He was also Regional Executive, treasurer, and historian of Misery Bay Chapter of Sports Car Club of America (SCCA). While in SCCA, he autocrossed, and with his wife, ran and wrote road rallies. He also road raced his Toyota MR2 until 2002 when he stopped due to his health.
He is survived by his wife Gloria; son: Carl Jr (Eleanor) of Long Island, N.Y; daughters: Caren (David) Gray of Wyoming, and Shelley Cass of Harborcreek; grandchildren: Christopher Lyons, Morgan Hanes, Angelina Fuller, Allison Taylor, Ashley Kannegieser and John Kannegieser. He is further survived by great-grandchildren: Layla Lyons, Jazmyne Taylor and Georgia Kannegieser, brother: Larry (Betty) Fuller, sisters-in-law: Angela (Robert) Leasure, Sue (Moe) Aho and brother-in-law Ted (Sherry) Rzodkiewicz.
Friends may call at The Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd. (across from Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery) on Monday from 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and are invited to attend a service there on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with Mike Ripple officiating. Full military honors to follow.
Memorials may be made to the Wesleyville American Legion Post 571, 1910 Eastern Ave, Wesleyville, PA, 16510.
