Carl E. Carlson, 80, of Greene Township, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born on August 4, 1939, in Erie, he was a son of the late Carl O. and Claire (Bedner) Carlson.
Carl was a member of St. Boniface Church. He was a NASCAR fan, and an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He loved to spend time with his family. Carl married Valeria Greenman on August 25, 1956, and enjoyed 63 years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife, Valeria Carlson; three sons, Thomas Carlson, John Carlson, and Michael Carlson; three daughters, Nancy Nunes, Teresa Carlson, and Shirley Carlson and her fiancé Jeff Samec; his sister, Betsy Strawcutter; his brother, William Carlson and his wife Kum; his brother-in-law, Jim Golden; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marylou Golden; his brother, Frank Carlson; and his parents-in-law, Jim and LaVona Greenman; and his brother-in-law, Barry Strawcutter.
The family would like to thank the VNA Hospice for their caring support and service.
There will be no viewing or visitation.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020