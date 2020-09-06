1/
Carl E. Mello
1939 - 2020
Carl E. Mello, age 81, of Erie passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at LECOM at Village Square. He was born August 19, 1939 in Union City, Pa., the son of the late Thomas Burns and Mabel Webber.

A longtime resident of the Erie area, Carl is survived by two sisters; Louise Hedburg of Titusville, Pa., and Bernice Moore of Mercer, Pa.

Per his wishes, services were private with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
