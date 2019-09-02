|
Carl Edward Benden, age 79, of North East, died on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at his camp in Spring Creek, Pa. He was born on October 30, 1939, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Alvin "Pick" and Margaret (Ewing) Benden.
Carl graduated from St. Gregory High School and later served in the United States Navy and Naval Reserves. He was formerly employed by Welch Foods as a plant director in North East, Westfield, Michigan, and Washington for several years. Carl was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church, American Legion Post 105, and the Wesleyville Moose Lodge. He enjoyed spending time at his hunting camp, hunting, and fishing.
Carl is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elsie (Reed) Benden, whom he married on February 9, 1963; children, Karla Pacini (Timothy) of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Karen Puckly (Douglas) of Spartansburg, Pa., and Joseph Benden (Brandi) of Brockport, Pa.; a brother, Raymond Benden (Joan) of North East; sisters, Nancy Wilbur of Indianapolis, Ind. and Arlene Enos (David) of Bracey, Va.; grandchildren, Stephanie, Andrew, Ashley, Anthony, Kayley, and Chloe; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and are invited to attend at funeral service on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Private interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Erie , 3025 French Street, Erie, PA 16504, or to the , 2115 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 2, 2019