Carl Emil Hessinger, age 77, of Greene Township, passed away peacefully, at his home, on October 5, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Erie, on April 22, 1943, son of the late Emil and Marian (Carlson) Hessinger.
Carl started his career as an automobile mechanic working for Dailey's Chevrolet on State Street. His experience led him to a job with Snap-On-Tools where he became a Regional Manager. Carl then transitioned into a Snap-on Tools franchise owner. He was with Snap-On-Tools for 32 years. Carl reached the pinnacle of his career when an opportunity was offered to him by his oldest son to become a Mercedes Benz sales consultant. He remained at Bobby Rahal Motorcar Company in Wexford, Pa. for 15 years before retiring. Co-workers and clients found Carl to be a kind, genuine, hard-working, and trusted friend.
In addition to his love of automobiles, golfing was Carl's other passion. He was a loving husband and devoted father, and he loved to spend time visiting with friends as well as spend time with his family and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Hessinger; and his sister, Karen Zalewski.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Marianne (Yaple) Hessinger; and children, Eric Hessinger, wife Deborah, Amy (Hessinger) Taylor, Aaron Hessinger, and Sonya Hessinger-Miller, husband Donavan; and grandchildren, Maxwell and Haley Hessinger, Jack, Chad and Charlie Taylor, and Hans and Ava Hessinger-Miller. Also surviving are his siblings, Frederick Hessinger, wife Donna and Robert Hessinger, wife Cindy; sister-in-law, Cheryl Hessinger; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.
Friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street. Then, a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Phillipsville Union Cemetery, Turner Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkinson Partners of Northwestern Pennsylvania, P.O. Box 10547, Erie, PA 16514.
