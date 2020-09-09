1/1
Carl F. Klan
1928 - 2020
Carl F. Klan, age 91, of Erie, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Sarah A. Reed Retirement Center. He was born in Erie, on October 27, 1928, to the late Anthony and Helen (Rybinski) Klan.

Carl was a lifetime member of St. Stanislaus Church and it's Holy Name Society, and Knights of Columbus in the Third Degree. He enjoyed artwork, woodworking, gardening, designing and decorating with his wife, and spending time with his family. Carl also enjoyed singing with the St. Stanislaus Church Choir and the Moniuszko Singing Society. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and retired from Dispatch Printing.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his sisters Mary Klan, Helen Klan, Ann Matuszak, Cecelia Klan, and Hedwig Garr, brother Joseph Klan, and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Carl is survived by his wife Theresa (Przybyszewski) Klan, son Christopher Klan (Cheryl) of Erie, daughters Susan Zuck (Richard) of Lake City, and Barbara Selker (Keith Mackowski) of Erie, grandchildren Melissa, Katie, Emily, Zachary, Philip, Evan, Ryan, Randy, Renee, and Brandon, great-grandchildren Tyler, Kemper, Brodie, Leo, Nathan, and Logan, his sister-in-law Mary C. Klan of Louisville, Ky., and many nieces and nephews.

Following all current CDC guidelines, visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 516 E. 13th St., Erie. Burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Garr Funeral Home
SEP
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Funeral services provided by
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
