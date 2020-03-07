|
Carl F. Milewski, 85, a resident of the PA Soldiers' & Sailors' Home, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born on January 29, 1935, son of the late Floryan and Mary Kalinowski Milewski.
Carl was U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. His employment history included serving as the Assistant Manager of the Army Navy Club in Washington, D.C. and the Washington Golf and Country Club. He also managed and was part-owner of The Coachman Restaurant in Arlington, Va. Carl retired as a civilian employee and administrator with the Department of Defense at the National Guard Readiness Center in Arlington, Va.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where he served as an Usher.
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Milewski, two nephews, David Milewski, and Richard Milewski, and a niece-in-law, Karen Lipphardt Milewski.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Shirley Milewski, nephew Kenneth Milewski, two great-nieces, Jessica Milewski-Quiggle (Ryan) and Laura Milewski-Carver (Jake), great-nephew, Justin Milewski (Anna), great-nephew, Cole Carver, and special cousins, Phillip and Denise Rewers, and Carol Rewers, and many other cousins. He is also survived by his good friends, George Zygmont and James Bojarski.
Services were private, with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the PA Soldiers' & Sailors' Home Activities Fund, 560 East 3rd St., Erie, PA 16505.
Arrangements were handled by the Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St.
