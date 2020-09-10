1/1
Carl Francis Biggie Jr.
1974 - 2020
Carl Francis Biggie, Jr., age 46, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born on July 18, 1974, a son of Carl Francis Biggie, Sr. and Jeanne (McKay) Biggie.

Carl graduated from McDowell High School and worked all his life as a drywaller and contractor. He was a man of many talents and could build something out of just about anything and also could fix anything that needed repair. He was very helpful to all who were in need and just loved being around his family and friends. He was an animal lover and particularly loved his dogs Lady and Cartman.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Lillian and Lawrence Biggie, along with his aunt Roberta Farrow and uncle Denny McKay.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepmother Joyce Biggie, and his significant companion of twenty six years Melissa Parmenter. His son Carl Raymond Biggie survives, along with stepdaughters Olivia Yankosky and Heather Young. Carl is also survived by three sisters and two brothers Michele Clark, Austin, Texas, Michael Daddario (Maria), Hawaii, Kathy Schmidt, Erie, Jerry Daddario, Erie and Brandy Grinnell also of Erie. Many grandchildren, nieces and nephews further survive.

Visitation is on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services West Ridge, 3801 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506. Burial will follow at St John Catholic Cemetery in Girard, Pa. A live-stream of the service can be viewed at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc. All CDC guidelines for social distancing and safety will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the family to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services.

Send condolences at www.BurtonFuneralHomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home
SEP
11
Service
01:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
