Carl Fuhrman, M.D., age 67, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian.
He was born in Erie, Pa., on August 11, 1952, to the late Carl and Ann (Voleski) Fuhrman.
He is survived by three sisters, Barbara Pugel (late Lud Pugel) of Cleveland, Ohio, Mary McIlroy (Bill) of Huntingdon, Pa. and Carol Hagen of Tucson, Ariz.; nieces, Stacey Serafini (Chris) and Elizabeth Pugel Runevitch (Scott); nephews, Paul Hagen (Laura), Jeff Pugel (Alina) and John McIlroy (Katie); great-niece, Sophia Pugel; and great-nephews, Will Pugel and John McIlroy.
Carl graduated from Cathedral Prep in Erie, Pa. in 1970 and completed his medical education and training at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, graduating Cum Laude in 1979, and completed a residency in diagnostic radiology in 1983. He became an assistant professor in radiology at the University of Pittsburgh, rising through the ranks to reach full professor in 1994. Carl was chief of thoracic radiology, a position he held almost continuously for the past 27 years.
He was a leader in the field of thoracic radiology. Through his clinical work and research activities, made substantial contributions to the imaging of lung diseases, including emphysema, lung cancer and interstitial lung disease.
As a highly respected radiologist, Carl was frequently invited to give lectures both in the United States and abroad and served as a visiting professor at multiple institutions.
His commitment to patient care and his teaching ability were recognized and he was named to the prestigious 2014 and 2018 "Best Doctors in America" list; an honor reserved for the top 5% of U.S. doctors as decided by peer review.
His teaching ability was highly recognized; and he was the recipient of the Ronald J. Hoy Excellence in Teaching Award from the department of radiology, a total of 15 times. In 2016, the Ronald J. Hoy Excellence in Teaching Award transitioned to the Carl R. Fuhrman Excellence in Teaching Award to recognize Carl's passion and dedication to educating the next generation of radiologists.
Carl's teaching contributions were recognized by medical departments outside of Radiology and Carl won the University of Pittsburgh Golden Apple Award 9 times. Presented by the senior medical class each year, this award recognizes the faculty member chosen by the students as their best teacher. The Office of the Provost bestowed Carl with the President's Distinguished Teaching Award, deemed the highest teaching award at the University of Pittsburgh. Carl served as the Director of Undergraduate Medical Education. He directed the medical school Advanced Radiology Course and co-directed the Anatomy Life Science Course. Carl served on a wide array of committees that served both the hospital and the University of Pittsburgh Medical School. He recently completed his tenure as the President of Alliance of Medical Student Educators in Radiology (AMSER).
He enjoyed his extensive travels and meeting people during his time at conferences and lectures. In addition to his devotion to radiology, he enjoyed photography, his Corvette, and his family. Carl was a dedicated and loving son, brother, and uncle.
Friends are invited to attend a funeral mass at St. Luke Church, 421 E. 38th St., Erie, Pa., on Thursday July 9th at 11:00 a.m. Covid-19 social distancing and face covering guidelines will be enforced. Private interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.
In addition to the funeral mass in Erie, a memorial service will be held for Carl in Pittsburgh at UPMC Presbyterian on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 12 noon outside of the hospital.
At a future date, the family will host a memorial service in Erie, Pa. to celebrate Carl's life with friends and family.
In memory of Carl a Radiology Education Fund has been established. To make a donation to the fund, checks should be made payable to UPMC with a note in the memo section that reads "Carl Fuhrman Radiology Education Fund (MH866)" and addressed to the Division of Philanthropic and Alumni Engagement, UPMC / University of Pittsburgh, 128 North Craig Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15260.
.
.