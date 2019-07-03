|
|
Carl H. LeSuer, 95, departed this earthly life on July 1, 2019, at the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home in Erie. Born on June 23, 1924, he was the son of the late Halsey and Ruby (Bloss) LeSuer and the husband of the late Elaine (Hinkson) LeSuer.
He was a longtime resident of Union City and a member of Waterford Baptist Church. Carl was an active member of the community, serving on many boards. Carl attended the Middleton Country School and joined the Navy during WWII. After an honorable discharge, he worked for G.E. and later bought a farm in Union City, on Murray Road, and began dairy farming for many years. He enjoyed gardening, travel and family activities.
Survivors include daughters, Diane Dewitt of Corry, Jean (Roger) Miller of Erie and Karen Dake of Grand Rapids, Mich.; sister, Nancy (Russell) Phelps of Baltimore, Md.; grandchildren, Aaron and Cherith Dake, Christy Fingers, Tami Zaphiris, Sharon Dewitt, and Dawn Czech; eight great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.
In addition to his parents and the love of his life, Elaine, for 70 years, he was preceded in death by a son, Ronald LeSuer; a grandson, Martin Carl Dewitt; and four sisters.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home, Union City. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 6th, at 11 a.m., with Reverend Mike Wells officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Union City.
Carl was a beloved father, grandfather and friend who will be sadly missed.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 3, 2019