Carl John Quinn, 77, of Erie, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Clarion Hospital. He was born June 2, 1942, in Jackson, Miss., son of the late Carl John Quinn and Rose May Manning.
Carl, was a well-known resident of Erie for over 55 years. He was employed by Erie Malibu Foundry for 38 years and retired from the Foundry. He was hired by the Erie School District and retired after working for ten years from the school district. He was a charter member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as an Missionary Usher and on various planning committees. He enjoyed cooking, keeping his car spotless/clean, traveling to see his siblings, and mostly spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Cecila L. Quinn; and his three handsome brothers, Willie Quinn, Clarence Quinn and Robert Earl Brown.
Survivors include eight children, Carl Quinn Jr. (Wendy), of Fayetteville, N.C., Tony Hollingsworth (Faith), Erie, Pa., Theresa Quinn, Oscar Quinn and Regina Quinn-Akers, all of Erie, Pa., Sabrina Stevenson-Temple of Glen Allen, Va., Anthony Quinn (Karmyce) of Fayetteville, N.C., and Jonathan Quinn (Ebony) of Greensburg, Pa.; a granddaughter whom he raised, Tennisha Quinn; a granddaughter whom he loved dearly, Carrington Akers; a niece whom he raised, Bridgit Jackson; a goddaughter whom he raised, Ericka Torian, all of Erie; four sisters, Alma Cummings (L.V.) of Chicago, Ill., Shirley Gilbert (Willie) of Louise, Miss., Jossie Powell of Bellwood, Ill, and Bessie Bryant of Oak Park, Ill.; six brothers, Thomas Quinn of Lansing, Mich., Charles Brown of Chicago, Ill., James Bay Brown of Erie, Pa., Dwight Quinn of St. Louise, Mich., Albert Brown Jr. (Mary) of Erie, Pa., andRicky Brown of Chicago, Ill.; a sister-in-law / dear friend, Freddie Mae Martin (Willis) of Erie; friend, Eddie Tate of Erie; 35 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, his Christian family and friends.
Family and Friends will be received at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 160 West 20th St., Erie, Pa., on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. The interment will follow at Erie Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 3, 2020