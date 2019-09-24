|
|
Carl Mario Amendola, passed away on September 23, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on April 10, 1934 a son of the late Carmine and Carmela (Garibaldi) Amendola.
Carl graduated from Tech Memorial High School. He worked at American Meter then with Pastore Builders for many years. He and his brother Russell started Amendola Builder's General Contractors where he worked until his retirement at age 62.
Carl was an avid golfer and had a hole in one at Downing Golf Course.
He married his beloved wife Phyllis and would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on October 15th.
Carl was preceded in death by his sisters-in-law, Rose Amendola, Alice Consiglio, Anna Letizia, Vicky Sutliff and Rose Rossi and a nephew James "Jr." Amendola.
Survivors include his wife Phyllis; his brother and best friend Russell; sons Michael Amendola (Melody) of Erie, Carl "Carlucc" Amendola, Jr., (Susan) of Erie; daughter Linda Amendola, (Michael Byrd) of Hilton Head, S.C.; grandchildren, Scarlett Dean, husband Omar, Shantell Spronotti, husband Matt, Michael Amendola, Jr. and Andrew Amendola; and by great grandchildren, Mason, Isabella and Eliana Spronotti. He is further survived by nieces Cindy Cook, husband Keith, Debra Lyons, husband Tom, Diane Frisina, husband Michael and Vicky Mallet, husband Bronson; great nephews Richard Rossi, Jeremy Swartwood and Michael Frisina, Jr.; great nieces Samantha Randall, husband Kurt and Sabrina Cook and many cousins and extended family in Canada.
Friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. A service will be held there on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at St. George Church. Entombment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , St. George Church or .
A special thanks go to the wonderful hospice and nurses from LECOM VNA.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 24, 2019