Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mattera Funeral Home
188 East State Street
Albion, PA 16401
(814) 756-4151
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Mattera Funeral Home
188 East State Street
Albion, PA 16401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Summerville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl William (Bill) Summerville

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl William (Bill) Summerville Obituary
Carl (Bill) William Summerville, age 92, died August 8th, 2019 at the Erie Veterans Affairs Hospital after an extended illness.

Mr. Summerville is survived by a wife of 69 years, Marion (Kessler) Summerville, five children, Gary (Sue) Summerville of Riverview, Fla., Janice Pochatko of Conneaut, Ohio, Edward (Joy Saltsman) Summerville of Tempe, Ariz., Carol (Elizabeth) Summerville of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Robert (Julie) Summerville of Albion; also five grandchildren, Cory Summerville, Andrew Pochatko, Anjenette Pochatko, Chase Summerville, Laura Sweeney, and one great-grandson.

Bill is a veteran of WWII, where he served with the United States Coast Guard as Seaman First Class on the U.S.S. Ramsden DE 382 and earned medals for the Asiatic Pacific Campaign and a WWII Victory Medal.

He grew up in Cranesville, Pa., and worked for over 30 years for the Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad. He lived in Cherry Hill the majority of his life where he raised Herford cattle and was an avid hunter. Mr. Summerville served as a Supervisor for Conneaut Township for several years, and he also served on many committees for the Township.

Family members who preceded him in death are his father, Carl W. Summerville, mother, Ruby (Sperry) Summerville, his brothers, Guy (Wilber) Summerville and Richard Summerville, and a sister, June Whitmore.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion. Burial will follow, with full military honors, in the Albion Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the of Erie or The Veteran's Miracle Center.

To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now