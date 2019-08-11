|
Carl (Bill) William Summerville, age 92, died August 8th, 2019 at the Erie Veterans Affairs Hospital after an extended illness.
Mr. Summerville is survived by a wife of 69 years, Marion (Kessler) Summerville, five children, Gary (Sue) Summerville of Riverview, Fla., Janice Pochatko of Conneaut, Ohio, Edward (Joy Saltsman) Summerville of Tempe, Ariz., Carol (Elizabeth) Summerville of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Robert (Julie) Summerville of Albion; also five grandchildren, Cory Summerville, Andrew Pochatko, Anjenette Pochatko, Chase Summerville, Laura Sweeney, and one great-grandson.
Bill is a veteran of WWII, where he served with the United States Coast Guard as Seaman First Class on the U.S.S. Ramsden DE 382 and earned medals for the Asiatic Pacific Campaign and a WWII Victory Medal.
He grew up in Cranesville, Pa., and worked for over 30 years for the Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad. He lived in Cherry Hill the majority of his life where he raised Herford cattle and was an avid hunter. Mr. Summerville served as a Supervisor for Conneaut Township for several years, and he also served on many committees for the Township.
Family members who preceded him in death are his father, Carl W. Summerville, mother, Ruby (Sperry) Summerville, his brothers, Guy (Wilber) Summerville and Richard Summerville, and a sister, June Whitmore.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion. Burial will follow, with full military honors, in the Albion Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the of Erie or The Veteran's Miracle Center.
